Scott Hattok’s knee wasn’t right. He knew it. But he was hesitant to say anything.
As the pain continued to crescendo for a month, he caved and went to Air Force’s trainers. A torn meniscus was the quick diagnosis.
The point isn’t to misinterpret Hattok’s stubborn toughness for wisdom. He readily admits he made a mistake in not coming forward and he sacrificed his summer leave to rehab at the academy and make up for lost recovery time.
That point is that spots on Air Force’s offensive line were wide open, and these guys were willing to go to extreme measures to take them.
“We’re very excited,” said Hattok, who was given a four-to-six month window for recovery and returned in four — at the cost of disappointing his mother by missing his three weeks at home in Kansas. “We have a lot to prove. We’re a new bunch, we’re ready to show our hard work has paid off.”
Offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke has incorporated competition into his approach as he enters his second year in that capacity with Air Force (though he spent more than 15 years coaching the offensive line at Wake Forest).
By the way, Lobotzke gives his first year mixed reviews. He felt the line performed well at times, but in his view the season was ultimately derailed by turnovers and sacks and his crew had a hand in both. Fumbled center-to-quarterback exchanges contributed to the turnovers and while the sacks weren’t entirely the fault of the line, the unit was the chief culprit.
“I think I finished stronger at the end of the season,” said Lobotzke, evaluating his own performance after taking over for longtime offensive line coach Clay Hendrix. “Spring ball I felt I was better. This camp I felt I was better. So I feel like I’m getting better at my job, also, within the framework of our offense and what we need these guys to do. My goal right now is to make things simple, because we’ve got young guys and they can’t be overthinking it. An offensive lineman, his feet play as fast as his brain. So I need to make this as simple as possible so those guys really fire.”
A simple approach is also necessary because of the massive turnover at the position. Only one starter — Griffin Landrum — is back.
But Lobotzke also became attached to using rotations last year, capped by using nine linemen in the season finale against Utah State. Of those nine, only two players are back — Landrum and Hattok.
“The good is obviously you get fresh feet and legs in there, but also the chemistry may sometimes get mixed up,” said Connor Vikupitz, a junior center in line to earn one of those available starting spots, when contemplating the pros and cons of offensive line rotations. “So you kind of have to weigh the good and the bad.”
Lobotzke said positions on the line may rotate every series. Others may see a 2:1 rotation. That ratio will be fluid based on performance week to week.
“I think that competition breeds success at a position,” he said. “If they earn it, they’ll get out there.”
Quarterback Arion Worthman doesn’t pretend to know how each linemen has performed in fall camp, but he senses improvement up front.
“There’s some silent assassins in there,” Worthman said. “We’ve got a few sophomores, I haven’t even heard them speak. They speak with their pads. That’s exciting.”
The initial depth chart lists senior Stone Miller (6-foot-3, 270) and Hattok (6-5, 280), a junior, at tackles. The guards are Landrum (6-2, 285), a senior, and sophomore Nolan Laufenberg (6-3, 295). Vikiputz (6-3, 285) is the center, backed up by fellow junior Christopher Mitchell (6-2, 265) and sophomore Kyle Krepz (6-1, 280). Seniors Garrett Watts (6-5, 300) and Christian Frost (6-4, 280) are listed as backups, as are junior Colin Marquez (6-3, 280) and sophomore Parker Ferguson (6-5, 280).
Lobotzke said coach Troy Calhoun wasn’t quite as gung-ho as he was about a mass offensive line rotation that could include up to 11 players, but Calhoun seems on board with playing seven or eight players regularly.
“I think there’s some pluses to it in terms of building depth and making sure you have guys who are fresh,” Calhoun said.
So, the battle will continue for a group eager to improve as a whole, even as many of them fight to see regular time for the first time.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, I’m not going to lie,” Vikupitz said of replacing decorated center Alex Norton. “We have something to prove.”