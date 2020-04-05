If watching the Federal Bureau of Investigation air-ball its shot at corruption in college basketball sounds interesting, HBO has a worthwhile new documentary.
“The Scheme,” released Tuesday, runs roughly 2 hours on the premium cable channel and features no shortage of bricks from the FBI despite an open look at the shady side of big-time NCAA basketball.
Pay-for-play scandals have long been a part of Division I college hoops. The documentary showcases as much with its opening scene, displaying words from Jerry Tarkanian, an early critic of the NCAA who last coached in 2002 and died in 2015.
“Nine out of 10 schools are cheating,” Tarkanian is quoted as saying. “The other one is in last place.”
Yet the best the FBI, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, could do with wiretaps, hidden cameras, undercover agents and cooperating witnesses is file charges against wanna-be agent Christian Dawkins, his partner Munish Sood, four college assistant coaches and a few Adidas employees who worked in grassroots basketball — the equivalent of taking down a couple of mid-level players and leaving the bosses to continue business in a more traditional organized-crime case.
The movie doubles as a biopic of Dawkins, who comes from a basketball family in Saginaw, Mich., and found ways to make money off the game as early as middle school, secured a shoe deal with Under Armour for the AAU program he ran as a teenager and started a career managing top talent immediately after high school. His quips about being housed in the same facility as a drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and the frank way he disses both the NCAA and the FBI’s investigation serve as highlights.
Throughout the documentary, Dawkins’ ties to Division I coaches are flaunted. On a call with a potential investor, Dawkins drops the names of coaches he spoke to that day, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, former Louisville coach Rick Pitino and Creighton’s Greg McDermott. That investor ends up being an undercover agent, and each of the three coaches recruited Brian Bowen Jr., a five-star prospect in the class of 2017. Bowen was eventually ruled ineligible by the NCAA and ended up as one of the victims in the case, while the FBI failed to bring charges against a single head coach.
At the documentary's conclusion, clips of phone calls with LSU coach Will Wade and Arizona’s Sean Miller where payment of recruits is discussed show what the FBI had at its disposal. The casual and profane nature of the conversations suggest they aren’t the first discussions the coaches have had about paying recruits. Miller and Wade remain in charge of their respective university’s basketball programs, and if there was any doubt top recruits continue to receive impermissible benefits, James Wiseman, possibly the first pick in the next NBA draft, was suspended during his freshman season at Memphis and decided to withdraw from school to prepare for professional basketball.
If the FBI missing the mark on what should’ve been a layup of a case fails to intrigue, HBO also offers “Hoop Dreams,” a far superior basketball documentary.