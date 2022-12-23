A voice of college football past provided additional perspective to Air Force’s victory over Baylor on Thursday night.
“Have been asked many times would our offense of 70s and 80s win today” tweeted Barry Switzer, whose Oklahoma teams ran their way to dominance in a bygone era. “Ask the Baylor Bears!”
Yes, Air Force, behind just four pass completions, handled their Big 12 foe 30-15 in a frigid Armed Forces Bowl behind an approach with roots in a simpler time.
Switzer’s words should come as solace to Air Force fans celebrating a third 10-win season in four years (a first for a service academy) but fearing for the future in a game becoming anything but simple.
The transfer portal has altered roster construction. Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) helps the rich grow far richer in talent.
And, of course, there’s the natural roster turnover that has the Falcons braced to move forward without key seniors like Brad Roberts, Vince Sanford, Christopher Herrera, TD Blackmon, David Cormier and Isaac Cochran, among others. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels is also likely among those moving on following his senior year, though his situation remains more uncertain.
While the game continues to evolve under new rules and trends, there remains something timeless about a team devoid of transfers that can execute a running game at an elite level year after year.
And nobody, at this point, is doing it like Air Force.
The Falcons led the nation with 326.7 rushing yards per game, an attack that complemented a defense that ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. The defense had a lot to do with that itself, as evidenced by its performance in holding Baylor to 0-for-11 on third down. The Falcons also held the Bears to 42 rushing yards, closing the season by holding the final five opponents under 100 rushing yards.
The rushing offense and the stingy defense form a whole that allows for the dominance on both sides.
Among Power Five programs, the top rushing offenses belonged to Ole Miss, UCLA and Michigan. Those teams are a combined 30-7, and the Wolverines are in the hunt for a national title.
The Falcons have picked an effective area in which to be dominant, and there’s reason to believe that will serve to shelter coach Troy Calhoun’s program against the outside changes. That, and the stability Calhoun has built with his staff that includes Falcons grads at key spots such as head coach (himself), offensive coordinator (Mike Thiessen) and defensive coordinator (Brian Knorr) among several others.
Also insulating Air Force will be its uniqueness as an institution. Players dancing from place to place in the transfer portal are largely moving between interchangeable programs to improve their own situation. There’s nothing interchangeable about a service academy. The decision to walk away from the benefits of an academy education and Air Force commissioning, particularly after undergoing the strenuous freshman year (and in many cases a year spent at the prep school), would not be one made on a whim.
Recruiting will be a challenge, but at the academy it always has been. The honest sales pitch Air Force coaches offer helps to weed out those who wouldn’t make it anyway. The programs Air Force recruits against aren’t likely to offer big NIL money, so that’s not likely to make a major dent in the near future.
New legislation that will again require two years of active duty before turning pro will likely scare away a few recruits who don’t want to bet against their own potential in sports, but the most successful service academy athletes at the next level first served – a list that includes Roger Staubach (NFL), David Robinson (NBA) and Chad Hennings (NFL).
Besides, Air Force has had most of its success behind athletes who wouldn’t dream of prioritizing an NFL future as high school prospects. Brad Roberts, who just ran for more than 1,700 yards this season, didn’t get an offer from Colorado or Colorado State as a standout in Arvada. Isaac Cochran, who earned All-America honors this season, had to recruit himself to the academy. Both have now said they will pursue the NFL, but that's because of the development they saw in the Falcons' program.
With 10 three-star recruits already signed in the high school Class of 2023, it seems Air Force hasn't been thwarted in its bid to bring in the kind of athletes who could play anywhere in the Mountain West.
There’s also the unforced error Air Force committed with recruiting violations that landed the team on probation. But by self-reporting and, by all accounts, removing the coaches involved, the program dodged serious sanctions, and there is no indication that this was part of a larger pattern.
The haves and have-nots will continue to fight their own battles, but anyone observing the two coaches in the postgame press conference at TCU on Thursday night would have a hard time arguing the grass is entirely greener on the major programs’ side of the fence.
Baylor’s Dave Aranda, lamenting a drop from a 12-2 season that brought Big 12 and Sugar Bowl titles, admitted his staff is still feeling its way through the new world of college sports as it went 6-7 and could be in danger of losing all benefit gained from that epic 2021 season.
“This year could almost be looked at as a lesson,” said Aranda, whose team also dealt with opt-outs and suspensions that left them shorthanded for the bowl game.
Calhoun, on the other hand, was answering questions about another season with double digit wins. Air Force had everybody available and eager to play in the bowl game, and a group of non-seniors that is pumped to come back and do it again.
“There is some excitement to finish the last year together,” safety Jayden Goodwin said.
Goodwin figures to be back along with starters Alec Mock (inside linebacker), Trey Taylor (safety), Michael Mack and Eian Castanguay (cornerbacks), Camby Goff (nickel), Jayden Thiergood (defensive line) and Peyton Zdroik (nose guard).
Changes within rosters, rules, conference alignments and everything else has long been a part of college football. But take it from Barry Switzer, an 85-year-old sage with three national titles to his credit, the one constant is that a running game is the key to overcome it all.
That’s got to be encouraging news for Air Force.