Gone
The two biggest departures for Colorado College were by far its biggest point producers — Chris Wilkie (23 goals, 8 assists) and Nick Halloran (12 goals, 18 assists), who graduated and went pro. The lack of Wilkie’s dangerous shot and Halloran’s vision and quick feet will be acutely felt if the 2020-21 Tigers struggle to score.
Captain Alex Berardinelli, a defensive forward and penalty killer, graduated and joined those two in the professional ranks, as did graduate transfers Andrew Gaus and Ryan Ruck. Both Gaus, a checking-line forward, and Ruck, a goaltender, had their only seasons with CC affected by injuries. Ruck was sidelined for much of the second half of the season.
Kristian Blumenschein was a steady contributor on the blue line in years past, but injuries derailed his senior season.
Would-be senior Christiano Versich and sophomore Sam Renlund did not return to the team, with Renlund going back to the USHL. Bailey Conger transferred to CC, played one season then departed.
Back
In order to better compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, the Tigers need steps forward all over the roster. Junior forward Ben Copeland is the leading returning scorer (4 goals, 14 assists) and he’s coming off a down year. Co-captain and classmate Grant Cruikshank was right behind him on the stat sheet. Sophomore Patrick Cozzi was expected to chip in goals but is still waiting on his first. Sophomore Josiah Slavin’s name nearly always enters the conversation.
The all-important goaltending position has a returner in Matt Vernon, son of Stanley Cup champion goaltender Mike Vernon. He had a 3.43 goals-against average and .901 save percentage as a freshman. Normal growing pains coupled with a defense that struggled mightily gave Vernon a rough college introduction, but coach Mike Haviland has been impressed with his progress.
Steady senior Zach Berzolla, offensively gifted junior Bryan Yoon and ahead-of-schedule sophomore Connor Mayer have blue-line experience and several spots appear to be for the taking.
Newly arrived
Twelve freshmen filled out the roster — seven forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders. This year is unique in many ways, including the fact that freshmen will be thrown into conference games without any warm-up. The teams play nearly every other day in the pod, so practices will often be brief and time to correct issues in short supply.
Coaches will have to weigh giving everyone a fair shake against competing against NCHC opponents that include three top-10 teams.
Haviland said second-generation Tiger Chase Foley and USHL standout Jack Millar, both defensemen, have impressed in the preseason.
Colorado College also added two transfers in juniors Hugo Blixt and Brian Hawkinson. Former Colorado Thunderbirds player Hawkinson came from within the conference, having played 60 games over two seasons for Miami.
Berzolla said he’s played with and against Hawkinson for most of his career.
“He’s a hard-nosed, hard-working forward who goes in the dirty area,” Berzolla said.
Swedish defenseman Blixt last played for Boston University.
“Big defenseman and he’s got a great shot. I think he’s going to play a ton of minutes this year,” Berzolla said.