Air Force kicks off the 2020-21 season, whatever it may wind up looking like, with a road series against AIC. Here’s a look at the returners, departures and newcomers.
Gone
Leading scorer Brady Tomlak and steady captain Matt Pulver are among the graduated seniors.
Forward Luke Manning and defenseman Luke Rowe, who both finished out their shortened freshman seasons strong, are no longer on the roster. Academy public affairs could not be reached for comment.
Back
The lone member of the official junior class — as a transfer who didn’t sit out a year, Ty Pochipinski occupies a strange space as far as year and eligibility — is Alex Schilling, who started 29 games last season, going 12-11-6 with a .903 save percentage and two shutouts.
Zach Mirageas has the playmaking abilities, the shot and the confidence to be one of the top defensemen in the league. The co-captain and Air Force’s top returning scorer (3 goals, 20 assists) has long been used in the top pairing and in special teams situations.
Both have battled injuries, but childhood friends Max Harper and Marshall Bowery both showed off their respective scoring touches last season.
Brandon Koch was Air Force’s breakout freshman and the league took notice. He was named third team all-conference and made the all-rookie team. His 18 points ranked him first among Atlantic Hockey freshman defensemen and more will be expected of him.
Another rising sophomore, Willie Reim, is the preseason consensus pick for most improved during the offseason and preseason. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Reim gives the Falcons uncommon size.
Newly arrived
The Air Force roster lists seven freshmen. Co-captain Jake Levin called Thomas Daskas and Will Gavin natural goal scorers, which the Falcons sorely need. Expect to see Daskas, at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, in front of the net.
Meanwhile, Gavin’s “got one of the best shots I’ve seen in the program for a while,” senior alternate captain Shawn Knowlton said.
Knowlton also said don’t sleep on Nate Horn, who’s “quick, shifty and has a great mind for the game.”