Colorado offensive lineman Will Sherman was selected by the New England Patriots 197th overall in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

This makes six straight years that Colorado has had an offensive lineman drafted. Sherman started 27 games in his career for the Buffaloes, all at tackle. He was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2020 and decided to forgo his senior season to enter the draft. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds Sherman is versatile and can probably play tackle or guard in the NFL, but will likely end up inside.

Sherman is the only state player to be taken so far in the draft.