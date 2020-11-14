Sam Noyer's and Jarek Broussard’s sequel as stars of the Colorado football show was just as good, if not better, than the original and managed to introduce some new characters.
Colorado’s quarterback-running back duo followed up breakout debuts a week ago and led the Buffaloes to a 35-32 win Saturday at Stanford, a good distance north of Hollywood. Noyer passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 36 yards and two more scores, while Broussard produced a second 100-yard rushing game in as many 2020 performances.
Dimitri Stanley, a sophomore out of Cherry Creek High School, earned a little more screen time Saturday as well. The receiver gave Colorado a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter when he caught a Noyer pass on a slant route and outran the defense for a 55-yard touchdown.
“Dimitri will make plays,” Noyer said. “Whether it’s a 5-yard dump off, he’ll take it to the house like we saw today, or it’s a long ball across the middle. Dimitri’s fearless and he goes out there and plays hard every single game.”
Stanley finished with a career-high 121 yards on six catches.
“It’s good to have him for a couple of more years,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “He’s a really dynamic kid, and he showed some of that today.”
Noyer’s second-quarter rushing touchdown kept the Buffaloes in front at halftime, and his second rushing and passing touchdowns made it 28-9 in the third quarter. A 10-yard quarterback keeper opened the second-half scoring, while freshman Brenden Rice, son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, took advantage of busted coverage on a 34-yard touchdown.
Then, some themes from the first installment of the modified 2020 season returned, as Stanford scored three touchdowns in the final 20 minutes of football.
“They’re learning how to win, and they’re learning how to win ugly,” Dorrell said. “That’s still a good sign, and it’s a good trait to have in these types of games.”
The Cardinal closed within three with 2:34 to play, setting up Saturday’s climax.
La’Vontae Shenault, a redshirt freshman who caught his first pass Saturday, recovered the ensuing onside kick and Broussard’s final three carries put him at 121 yards for the day and drained the clock under 20 seconds. A punt and an attempted hook-and-lateral play preceded the end credits.
"My heart can’t take those anymore," linebacker Carson Wells said. "We've got to learn how to finish."
Afterward, Dorrell’s focus was on further improvement ahead of the final chapter of the season-opening trilogy, next weekend’s home game against Arizona State.
“We’re 2-0 with a chance to get better,” Dorrell said. “We’re pleased at where we’re at, but we still have so much work to do.”
Dorrell later said he had little interest in discussing where his team belongs on weekly polls listing college football’s 25 best teams, but through two wins everyone on the cast from the stars and directors to the bit players and extras seems to be enjoying the script so far.
“We’ve got something great going here. We’re building something special with coach Dorrell and this team. Everybody is buying in; guys are having fun out there. It’s good to see that again. I haven’t seen that in a couple of years. Guys are really enjoying being out there on the sideline,” Noyer said.
“You see it from the fourth string all the way up to the first string. That’s a good feeling.”