Just two hours before Tuesday night's game between Colorado and No. 7 Kansas was schedule to tip off, the Buffs announced the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the CU program.
“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”
CU was last in action on Saturday, beating CSU Bakersfield in Boulder. Tuesday was CU's last scheduled nonconference game of the season.
The Buffs are not schedule to play again until Dec. 30 when Pac-12 play resumes on the road at Oregon. CU said it will meet with the team's medical staff and campus health officials to determine next steps for the program.
This year's meeting between Colorado and Kansas, which would've been the 165th all-time, was rescheduled after it was canceled last season due to COVID-19.