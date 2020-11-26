Colorado football lost a conference game before it was played for the second straight weekend.
The Pac-12 announced Thursday the Buffaloes game at No. 18 USC, originally scheduled for Saturday, will not be played.
Instead of traveling to Southern California, the Buffaloes will host San Diego State at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game at Folsom Field will be broadcast by Pac-12 Network, according to a Colorado athletic department release.
The Trojans would have been without a number of scholarship players after recent COVID-19 tests. The game could have had South Division-championship implications with the Buffaloes and Trojans entering the game 2-0 and 3-0, respectively, in a six-game conference season.
“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to USC not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the league’s release reads. “Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.”
The week prior, Colorado had its game with Arizona State canceled for similar reasons. The conference announced it would allow nonconference games in those situations moving forward, but there was not enough time for the Buffaloes to find an opponent to fill the void.
Replacement plans were easier to make this week.
“It is unfortunate that our game at Southern California had to be canceled, but as we all continue to maintain, the most important concern we all have is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in the release. “After the Pac-12 CEOs created some requirements for possible non-conference opponents to fill any vacancies created by cancellations, we moved earlier this week to find a possible opponent to replace the Trojans. When San Diego State’s game at Fresno State was canceled for similar reasons, I spoke with (SDSU athletic director) John (David Wicker) and we put an agreement in place if USC could not play.”
San Diego will bring a 3-2 record to Colorado.