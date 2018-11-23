D’Shawn Schwartz and Colorado visit Air Force on Saturday in an in-state matchup of basketball teams hurting for a victory.
For Schwartz, a Sand Creek graduate, this will be a homecoming in his sophomore season. He ranks second on the Buffaloes in rebounds at 4.5 per game and scored 7.5 points per game.
He scored seven points against Air Force last year in Boulder.
The Falcons (2-3) are returning from a three-game event in the Bahamas where they went 1-2 — falling 77-72 to UMBC in double overtime, beating South Dakota 65-62 and falling to High Point 69-62.
Expectations were raised for Air Force this year behind an experienced junior class, but an early injury to Caleb Morris and a bout of pneumonia for Lavelle Scottie have complicated the first few weeks of the season.
The Falcons have played four Division I teams with an average RPI of 246 and are just 1-3 in those games.
A win here against a Pac-12 team in a 4 p.m. game at Clune Arena would be massive for the program.
For Colorado (2-1), the start to the season has also been unimpressive. Coach Tad Boyle’s team turned the ball over 16 points in sneaking out a 79-75 victory over Omaha, then fell 70-64 at San Diego.
Air Force has dropped eight consecutive meetings with Colorado.