For the first time maybe all season, Karl Dorrell and Colorado have found an opponent in a similar situation.
The two teams picked to finish in the final two spots in the South Division of the Pac-12 this season, Colorado and Arizona, will meet this weekend in Boulder with both in desperate need of a win.
While the Buffaloes are still in search of their first win since the season opener against Northern Colorado, the Wildcats and first year head coach Jedd Fisch are in search of their first win all season.
“In a lot of ways, they mirror a lot of the issues that we’ve dealt with with having a lot of new players playing (and) some quarterback rotation,” Colorado coach Dorrell said about Arizona.
Arizona has already had three quarterbacks attempt over 50 passes this season in Gunner Cruz, Jordan McCloud and Will Plummer.
Cruz started the first two games, but was benched in the Week 2 loss to San Diego State, replaced by Plummer. Plummer started the Week 3 loss against Northern Arizona, but was benched for McCloud in the second half. McCloud, a South Florida transfer, had started the previous two games, losses to Oregon and UCLA, and appeared to have earned the starting role going forward before suffering a season-ending knee injury last week.
Now the starting job goes back to Cruz, a Washington State transfer, this week against a Colorado defense that has played well at times this season, but has also failed to get off the field in key situations on third down and in the red zone.
“The thing defensively is we got guys who are playing well but aren’t finishing plays,” Dorrell said. “So we attacked those things (during the bye week) and we had some good, competitive practices and we think we’ve made some progress to their attention to those details. We do believe it’s going to help us play better on Saturdays.”
It’s hard to forget the last time these two teams faced off last season in Tucson, as running back Jarek Broussard had 301 rushing yards on 25 carries in the 24-13 win.
But both teams are in much different situations as they face off again a little over 10 months later. Colorado hasn’t had the same magic from the shortened 2020 season, and Arizona has another coach in charge looking to finally turn the program around.
Fisch, who took over for Kevin Sumlin after he was fired following the 2020 season, has spent plenty of time as a coach in both the NFL and in college, including a stint as the Broncos' wide receivers coach in 2008.
He came to Arizona from the Patriots, where he spent one season as the quarterbacks coach. Fisch has some previous experience in the Pac-12 as he was UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and coached the final three games of the season as interim head coach after Jim Mora was fired in November of that year.
“This team is getting better themselves from the start of their season to right now,” Dorrell said. “They do a great job of creating a lot of different looks from a defensive front stand point. They do a lot of blitzing and linebacker pressures in a lot of different ways, which makes it challenging for any offense. Right now, I think they’re playing pretty well. They’re in games and they’re competitive' they just haven’t been able to close out games themselves.”