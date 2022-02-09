Mikaela Shiffrin's second race of the 2022 Winter Olympics ended almost as soon as it began.
The Colorado native skied out early into her first slalom run, very similar to what happened to her in the giant slalom just 48 hours prior. She sat off to the side of the course as the competition continued, with her head buried in her hands, inconsolable as she processed what happened. She still has three more events, but will no longer be able to bring home the record-number of medals she was chasing.
In the men's snowboard halfpipe, Steamboat resident Taylor Gold advanced to the final after finishing seventh in the qualification. He'll be joined by fellow Americans Shaun White and Chase Josey. Luca Foster from Telluride had a scary crash, but was able to walk away.
Stacy Gaskill and Meghan Tierney both competed in the women's snowboard cross, with Gaskill making it to the small final and Tierney to the quarterfinals.
Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):
- Gold competes in the men's halfpipe final at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.