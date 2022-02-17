Mikaela Shiffrin's race on Feb. 16 again ended in heartbreak.
After starting the Beijing Games with two 'did not finish' in her first two races, Shiffrin was able to complete her next two. On Feb. 16 in the alpine combined, she finished the downhill portion and was in fifth place heading into the slalom leg. But she crashed out of the race 10 gates in, ending her bid for a medal in the event.
She has one more chance at a podium finish in the mixed team parallel slalom competition on Friday. Shiffrin, who has three Olympic medals from the past two Olympics, needs one more medal to tie Julia Mancuso for the most by an American woman in the sport.
On the ice, Nicole Hensley and the U.S. women's hockey team fell to Canada 3-2 in the gold medal game. She'll leave China with a silver, adding to her gold from the 2018 Olympics. Karen Chen, who trains in Colorado Springs, finished 17th in ladies figure skating.
Hanna Faulhaber from Basalt placed ninth in the women’s freestyle halfpipe qualifications, earning her a spot in the final on Thursday.
Upcoming Schedule (all times MT)
-Faulhaber competes in the women’s freestyle halfpipe at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier compete in the pairs short program on at 3:38 a.m. on Friday.