Colorado native Mikaela Shiffrin's first event at the 2022 Winter Olympics didn't go as planned.

Shiffrin fell early into her first run in the women's giant slalom on Feb. 6, taking her out of contention for a medal. She was aiming to compete in five events for a chance to win five medals — which would have been the most in Olympic history. She still has four more chances to reach the podium.

Teammate Nina O’Brien, who lives in Denver, had a scary crash at the end of her run and had to be carried off the course. She received medical attention and is alert and responsive.

In better news, a slew of skaters with Colorado ties won a silver in the team event. Karen Chen, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier all stood on the podium for team USA in their highest finish in the event since it was introduced at the 2014 games. Vincent Zhou, though, is now out for the men's competition after testing positive for COVID.

Silverthorne natives Chris Corning and Red Gerard both advanced to the men's Slopestyle finals, but did not medal. Gerard finished fourth and Corning sixth.

Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):

- Nichole Hensley and the U.S. women's hockey team takes on Canada at 9 p.m. on Monday.

- River Radamus races in the men's Super-G at 8 p.m. on Monday.

- Cody Winters competes in the at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.