River Radamus' Olympic debut is complete.

The 23-year old, who was born in Steamboat and trains in Edwards, finished 15th in men's Super-G.

Cody Winters, another Steamboat Springs native, made it through the qualifying run in the men's parallel giant slalom but did not get past the elimination round. He finished 29th, the highest by an American in the event.

The U.S. Women's hockey team, which includes Nicole Hensley from Lakewood, suffered its first loss of the Olympics to Canada, falling 4-2. They take on Czechia (formerly known as the Czech Republic) in the quarterfinal round on Feb. 10.

Lucas Foster, another athlete who calls Steamboat Springs home, finished 14th in the men's snowboard halfpipe, narrowly missing out on advancing to the next round.

Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):

- Mikaela Shiffrin gets another shot after crashing in her first race of the games. She'll race in the slalom starting at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

- Stacy Gaskill and Meghan Tierney take on the first round of the women’s snowboard cross beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

- Taylor Gold competes in snowboard halfpipe at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.