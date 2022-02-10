Mick Dierdorff, who trains in Steamboat Springs, fell in the quarterfinals of the men's snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, ending his bid for a medal in the event.
Dierdorff fell halfway through the run and did not finish his race.
Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):
-Taylor Gold competes in the men's halfpipe final at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-Mikaela Shiffrin gets a shot at redemption as she races in the women’s Super-G at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
-Nicole Hensley and the U.S. women's hockey team takes on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.