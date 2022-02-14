Nicole Hensley is one step closer to another medal.
The Littleton native helped the U.S. women's hockey team take down Finland 4-1 in the semifinals on Feb. 14. The Americans face a rematch with Canada in the gold medal game on Wednesday.
The matchup will mark the sixth time out of seven Olympics in which the U.S. and Canada have met for gold.
Red Gerard finished in third in men's big air qualification, with Chris Corning behind him in 10th. They will both compete in the final.
Upcoming schedule (all times MT)
- Mikaela Shiffrin, still searching for her first medal of the Games, races in the women's downhill at 8 p.m. Monday.
- Gerard and Corning compete in the men's snowboarding big air final at 10 p.m. Monday.
- Taylor Fletcher races in the individual Nordic large hill (10km) at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
- Karen Chen competes in the women's figure skating short program at 3 a.m. Tuesday.