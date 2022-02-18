Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier nailed their short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics, putting them in sixth position heading into the free skate.
They received a score of 74.23 points, 10 points behind the leaders.
Hanna Faulhaber from Basalt finished sixth in the freestyle skiing women's halfpipe, three spots above where she qualified. Faulhaber, 17, briefly held the top score after a strong opening run.
Upcoming Events (all times MT)
- Mikaela Shiffrin will participate in the mixed team parallel competition beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday
- Aaron Blunck and Alex Ferreira will compete in the freestyle skiing men's halfpipe at 6:30 p.m. on Friday