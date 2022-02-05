Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing

United States' Dylan Walczyk competes in the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Dylan Walczyk's Olympic debut is complete. 

The 28 year old who grew up in Summit County placed 16th in the men's moguls. He had a strong first qualifying run on Feb. 3, receiving the last automatic spot into the final. His final run on Feb. 5 was clean, and he was able to increase the difficulty of his jumps. 

Hailey Swirbul, a cross country skier from Grand Junction, got her first out of the way in the Women’s 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon. She placed 40th, and will race next on Tuesday in the Women’s spring free qualification. 

Nicole Hensley and the U.S. Women's hockey team continued to roll, beating ROC 5-0. They take on Switzerland on Sunday. 

Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):

 - River Radamus, the alpine skier from Steamboat Springs, races in the men's downhill at 8 p.m. on Saturday

- Hensley and her teammates face off against Switzerland at 6:10 a.m. on Sunday

