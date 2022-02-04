Opening ceremonies are done, and competition is in full swing in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Here's a look at how athletes with Colorado ties are doing:
Brandon Frazier, who trains in Colorado Springs, and his partner Alexa Knierim kicked off their Olympic program in the figure skating team competition. They placed third with a score of 75.0.
Team USA currently leads the team figure skating competition after the first three events, after Nathan Chen won the men's short program and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed first in rhythm dance. The competition will conclude on Saturday.
Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):
• Hailey Swirbul, a cross country skier from Grand Junction, will race in the Women’s 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon at 12:45 am. Saturday.
• Dylan Walczyk, a freestyle skier who lives in Summit County, has already qualified for the finals of moguls. He'll have one more qualifying run at 3 a.m. Saturday, followed by the finals an hour later.
• Nicole Hensley and the U.S. Women's hockey team will face ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) in a preliminary round game at 6:10 a.m. Saturday.