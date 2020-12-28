Filling the void from Butkus Award semifinalist
Colorado struggled when it had to replace Nate Landman on the fly. When the inside linebacker left the game against Utah on Dec. 12 with a torn Achilles, the Buffaloes led 14-7. Without him, the Utes rolled to a 38-21 victory. Landman won’t be available for the Alamo Bowl, but this time they’ve had time to prep juniors Jonathan Van Diest and freshman Marvin Ham II for the role. Texas has the nation’s No. 12 scoring offense, so Landman – a Butkus Award semifinalist – will be missed. The performance of replacements will determine just how costly that injury will continue to be.
Texas stars gone to prep for NFL Draft
Texas outside linebacker Joseph Ossai, a first-team Associated Press All-American and the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2021 NFL Draft according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. decided to forgo the remainder of his junior season and declare for the draft. The same is true for Longhorns left tackle Samuel Cosmi, whom Kiper predicts will go with the No. 10 pick in the spring. Though Texas still has quarterback Sam Ehlinger (No. 10 among quarterbacks on Kiper’s board), those losses figure to create voids in the pass rush and in protecting Ehlinger from the rush.
Is K.D. Nixon ready to return to form?
Colorado slot receiver K.D. Nixon caught 87 passes for 1,101 yards in his junior and sophomore seasons, including 256 yards in victories over ranked Nebraska and Arizona State teams in early 2019. This year the production hasn’t been there. Injuries kept Nixon sidelined until Nov. 28, and in three games he has just 10 catches for 93 yards. His best game was his most recent, as he caught three passes for 52 yards in frigid conditions in a loss to Utah on Dec. 12. With 2½ weeks of recovery time and perfect conditions inside the Alamodome, perhaps Nixon’s season finale will finally see him post numbers similar to those of his heyday.