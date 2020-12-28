2
National rank in rushing yards per game for Colorado sophomore Jarek Broussard, who has rushed for 162.6 yards per game.
2
Bowl games for Colorado since 2007. The Buffaloes' last appearance also came in the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to Oklahoma State 38-8 in 2016.
4
Meetings between Colorado and Texas at neutral sites – all in the state of Texas. They met in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston in 1975, in Dallas in the 2001 Big 12 Championship Game and in the Big 12 title game in 2005 in Houston. This will be their first meeting in San Antonio.
11
Wins for Texas against Colorado in a series it leads 11-7. Texas outscored Colorado 149-13 in the first three meetings, all Longhorns wins, played in the 1940s. They didn’t meet again until 1975.
16
Years since Colorado’s last bowl victory, coming vs. UTEP in the Houston Bowl in 2004. The Buffaloes are 9-11 in bowl games vs. ranked teams (Texas enters with a No. 20 ranking).
30
Total bowl appearances for Colorado (counting Tuesday’s game). The program failed to play in a bowl game just five times between 1985 and 2007. That ranks 38th all-time. Alabama is the leader with 69 and Texas is second with 56.
305
Snaps for cornerback Christian Gonzalez, making him the 19th Colorado true freshman to log 300 plays in a season since the statistic began being tracked in 1987. If he plays 40 snaps in the Alamo Bowl, he’ll move into 12th place on that list despite a season that was half as long as a typical year.
317
Rushing yards for Colorado’s Rashaan Salaam in a 34-31 win at Texas in 1994, a performance that propelled Salaam to the Heisman Trophy.