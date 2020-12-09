Colorado and Utah is filling in for The Game this weekend.
With the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game canceled due to coronavirus concerns, FOX had a national broadcast slot available and decided to fill that time with Utah's game at Colorado on Saturday. The game was originally set to be played Friday night but was pushed back to 10:05 a.m. Saturday.
The new time will mark the earliest start of a game in Folsom Field's 97-year history, according to a release from the Colorado athletic department.