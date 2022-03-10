LAS VEGAS – Colorado’s late-season surge has continued in the Pac-12 Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Buffaloes handled five-seed Oregon 80-69 on Thursday in the quarterfinals, earning their eighth win in nine games and adding a little flicker to their dim NCAA Tournament hopes – particularly with the opportunity that now presents itself with the next opponent.
Evan Battey scored 19 points, Jabari Walker added 16, K.J. Simpson had 13 and Tristan da Silva chipped in 11 to pace the Buffs (21-10), who overcame foul trouble to advance.
Colorado Springs native Dominique Clifford logged just 18 minutes because of foul issues, scoring six points with three rebounds.
Oregon (19-14) had 25 points from Quincy Guerrier and 18 from Jacob Young.
Colorado used a 13-2 run in the first half to move into the lead, where it remained for the rest of the game.
The win was a must for the Buffaloes, who entered the game ranked No. 75 by KenPom and No. 74 by the NCAA’s NET rankings, well short of what it would take to qualify for an at-large bid.
But Colorado will now face No. 2 Arizona, the Pac-12’s top seed, at 7 p.m. MT Friday. The Wildcats (30-3) survived an upset bid from ninth-seeded Stanford 84-80 in the early game on Thursday.
The biggest victory of the year for the Buffaloes came against Arizona, as the Buffs knocked off the Wildcats 79-63 in Boulder on Feb. 26.
Arizona took the first matchup 76-55 in Tucson on Jan. 13.
Another win against the Wildcats, coupled with this win over Oregon and the hot finish, might drastically change the view of the team in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee. It would also put the Buffaloes in the conference championship game, where it would have the opportunity eliminate any guesswork from the process if they were to take the Pac-12’s automatic berth.