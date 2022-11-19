Air Force stood its ground in Boulder, but there was little it could do to stop Colorado at the free-throw line.
The Buffaloes pulled away with four free throws in the final minute and topped the Falcons 71-63 on Saturday afternoon.
Colorado outscored the Falcons 21-5 from the line in the game.
Air Force pulled to within two points on a Dasha MacMillan 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining, but Quay Miller’s layup with 49 seconds remaining stretched the lead to double digits. Then the Buffs returned to their familiar spot on the line for the final four points.
Colorado shot 28 free throws compared to five for Air Force, as the Falcons were whistled for 21 fouls and the Buffaloes 13.
Air Force kept itself in it with its defense, which forced 20 turnovers, and its 3-point shooting. The Falcons outscored Colorado 30-12 from deep, connecting on 10-of-31 3s.
Madison Smith hit 3-of-7 3s en route to a team-high 15 points. Point guard Jo Huntimer was 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and MacMillan hit a pair.
MacMillan and Kamri Heath each scored 14 points. Huntimer scored 12 points and had six assists for the fourth time in four games.
Air Force is 0-8 all-time against Colorado, with all of the losses coming by double digits before a 58-53 thriller last year that saw the Falcons hold a lead inside the final 2 minutes.
Colorado (4-1) had 15 points apiece from Kindyll Wetta and Jaylyn Sherrod.
The Buffaloes proved to be the deeper team — Air Force was without junior Kayla Pilson — as it led 25-5 in bench scoring.
Air Force led 29-25 at halftime and played with a lead for 16 minutes, 30 seconds.
Major tests await both teams. The Falcons will travel to a tournament in Florida, where they will open against No. 23 Michigan on Friday. The same day, Colorado will be at No. 11 Tennessee.