LAS VEGAS – Colorado State made a fourth-quarter run as it played its fourth game in four days, but it was UNLV that had the finishing kick for the championship.
In an at-times drastically back-and-forth women’s championship game at the Mountain West Tournament, the Lady Rebels dominated the closing minutes to win 75-65 to add a tournament title to their regular-season crown.
“There’s a great history and tradition of Lady Rebels basketball here that we are reigniting,” said UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque, a Las Vegas native, whose team captured its first tournament title in the event held on its campus.
Colorado State left the court feeling it had put its best foot forward.
“We went for it. Those kids went for this thing every single night,” said Rams coach Ryun Williams, whose team entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak before winning three times to earn a spot in the title game. “We didn’t play bad, we just got beat. Welcome to basketball.
“Our team played a good basketball game.”
The sixth-seeded Rams (21-11) will now join a group of Mountain West teams hoping for a postseason invitation.
“If that’s an option we want to stick with this group and try to make a run,” Colorado State senior Karly Murphy said.
Essence Booker scored 25 points to lead UNLV (25-6), while Mountain West Player of the Year Desi-Rae Young added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds.
They were joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Nneka Obiazor and Colorado State’s McKenna Hofschild and Upe Atosu.
Hofschild scored 27 points on Wednesday, while Murphy added 12 points and 10 rebounds – seven of those rebounds coming in the second half.
“It was just fighting,” Murphy said of where she found the energy down the stretch. “Just wanting to win.”
The game was marked by extended runs. Colorado State opened with an 11-2 run. UNLV then scored 29 of the next 37 points. The Rams then closed a 12-point gap to five. The Rebels surged ahead by 13.
UNLV (25-6) made 4 of 5 shots after Colorado State closed to within 62-61. Booker hit the dagger, a shot-clock beating 3-pointer from the corner with 42 seconds remaining that stretched the lead to 72-65.
The Rams, who went 9-9 in conference play, drew the No. 6 seed and subsequently had to play in the opening round of the tournament.
They beat San Jose State 82-43 on Sunday, Wyoming 51-38 on Monday and New Mexico 82-71 in the late game on Tuesday to advance to the championship game.
Kendyll Kinzer played 150 of 160 minutes in the four games for Colorado State. Hofschild played 149 minutes.
Despite the heavy load, the Rams committed just six turnovers in the title game, were outrebounded just 40-37 against the conference’s top rebounding team and they made 8-of-9 free throws.
“I’m really proud of our basketball team,” Williams said. “The way they fought. The way they competed. The way they went through this tournament. The way they grew up right in front of our eyes… it was fun to coach them. I’m proud to be their coach.”