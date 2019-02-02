They finally showed up for some fireworks. And Air Force never lit the fuse.
Colorado State muted the Clune Arena crowd of 3,214 from its first possession and rolled to a 85-53 runaway on Saturday afternoon.
“We just didn’t show up,” freshman guard A.J. Walker said. “They took advantage of that. They’re a good team.”
Air Force (9-13, 4-6 Mountain West) can’t chalk this up to being just a disappointing outlier in what had been a dominant run at home until it figures out just what the heck happened – and if those issues can be overcome.
Lavelle Scottie woke up on Saturday with blurred vision. The junior forward tried to play through it, but with little success. He finished with just two points on 1-of-3 shooting in 18 minutes. He had scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games prior to Saturday and was averaging 17.4 points in Mountain West play.
“Retina, cornea, migraine – I don’t know,” Pilipovich said. “He can’t see. I just hope he’s OK. Sometimes you just wake up and something’s not right.”
Then there’s Ryan Swan, who played just 24 minutes. The junior finished with a respectable line of seven points and seven rebounds, but this is coming off a loss at San Diego State in which he scored just two points. It’s not what the Falcons had come to expect from their second-leading scorer (11.8) and leading rebounder (6.7).
“Ryan’s not at full strength,” Pilipovich said. “He’s going through some personal issues he’s struggling with, and we have to support him there and make sure we’re there with him.”
Pilipovich declined to elaborate on the nature of Swan’s situation other than to say it is private.
Air Force had won four of six entering Saturday behind the play of that duo. With Scottie and Swan largely neutralized – and their top backup, sophomore Ameka Akaya, out with a sprained MCL that could keep him sidelined for a few weeks – there was little left of the Falcons’ interior game.
The Rams (9-13, 4-6) responded by outscoring the hosts 38-11 in the paint, outrebounding them 38-22 (leading to a 12-2 edge in second-chance points) and blocking three shots without any of theirs being altered.
CSU’s 6-foot-11 center Nico Carvacho feasted on the mismatch with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
“They’re our key players and they bring us together,” Walker said of the issues with Scottie and Swan. “It was tough trying to pick it up from that. They carry a lot of weight and are good players.”
Walker scored 14 points to pace the Falcons, while freshman Abe Kinrade added nine points and four rebounds in 14 minutes in the first extended action of his career.
Air Force was outshot 61.1 percent to 32.7 from the field in this matchup that, for whatever reason, has been so lopsided in favor of CSU this year. Colorado State has now outscored Air Force by 55 points in two matchups. Against the rest of the league the Falcons have gone 4-4. And against the rest of the league Colorado State is 2-5.
The coming weeks will determine if this was just a terrible day for Air Force in a matchup that doesn’t work, or if this team is suddenly facing season-derailing issues.
And if the Falcons do regroup, will the fans – this was the sixth-largest crowed in the past five seasons – come back out in support?
“It was a great crowd, and I apologize to our fans,” Pilipovich said. “We’re better than that.”