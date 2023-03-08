LAS VEGAS — Survive and advance.

Isaiah Stevens is the ultimate Swiss Army knife when the clock is sapped, and once again added to his clutch résumé with a go-ahead floater to send No. 8 Colorado State past No. 9 Fresno State, 67-65.

It was a 26-15 run given up by the Rams in the final 12 minutes that set the table for late-game heroics.

Ugly wins count the same in the Mountain West Tournament, and Niko Medved knows it. He's just happy to have a player who makes it look so beautiful when the pressure reaches its peak.

"We prepare for these moments almost every single day after practice, so this isn't our first time going through all this," Stevens said. "I think the main thing is when it's tied, you want to try to get the last shot. Maybe a little bit of time for maybe a tip-in if you can, but you don't want to leave too much time left for the other team to play with."

With 26 seconds to go, Stevens took a pass from Isaiah Rivera who ripped down a rebound and plodded up the floor, biding his time. With 10 seconds left, he initiated the final move — a left-side drive and floater to capture the lead with just 2.7 ticks left.

Fresno timeout (2.7 seconds left)Rams - 67Bulldogs - 65Stevens waits out the clock and nails the floater to take the lead back: pic.twitter.com/o8H18oWBVz — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) March 8, 2023

Fellow senior John Tonje never had a doubt.

"Just get out the way, to be honest," Tonje said of his thoughts during the final play. That play is a read for both of us. But, you know, he opened up, and (Isaiah) got downhill and made a play."

The two points added to Stevens' 19. Tonje's 20 led the team and helped buoy the offense in the first half when his teammate was off to a slower start than usual.

For a moment, it looked like Joe Palmer may be the Rams' hero.

With 14 minutes left, he took a charge on defense. On the ensuing possession, he nailed down a 3-pointer to stretch the Colorado State lead to 47-37. To that point, the Bulldogs had rarely made it close.

After, there were three lead changes in the final two minutes to aid the Fresno State comeback effort.

None of it matters with the win. San Diego State is up next on Thursday at 1 p.m. MST, and the Rams get a chance to play one more day.

"There's not much more to say other than survive and advance somehow. We did here today," Medved said. "We managed the very end of the game really, really well and didn't panic when they took the lead late.

"(The guys) showed a lot of calmness there — stepped up and made a big shot. And we get to play tomorrow."