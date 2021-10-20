Colorado State vaulted itself to the top of the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference with two straight wins over the defending champ San Jose State and New Mexico.
Now the Rams face the divisional gauntlet at the heart of the schedule, starting with Utah State on Friday, followed by Boise State, Wyoming and Air Force. These next four games will decide a range of destinies, from bowl eligibility to a place in the conference championship game.
Utah State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 28-24 win at UNLV this past week, denying the Rebels their first win of the season. UNLV running back Charles Williams was able to rush for 221 yards and three touchdowns on the Aggie defense.
Which makes one to wonder how successful David Bailey could be against them. The senior running back returned from injury last week to the tune of 58 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
“Great to get David back,” CSU coach Steve Addazio said during his weekly press conference. “He wasn’t in full strength this past game. I think we got a chance for him to be at full strength for this game.”
Prior to sustaining an ankle injury at Iowa on Sept. 25, Bailey rushed for 132 yards against Toledo the week before. His return comes a good time considering that his backup, Denver native A’Jon Vivens, suffered an ankle injury against New Mexico. He was coming off his first career 100-yard rushing performance.
“Those are tough injuries for backs,” Addazio said, “and now we got A’Jon with one, so here we go. I am pleased with how David looks and we have a chance to have him close to full strength for Friday night.”
A transfer from Boston College, Bailey fits the mold of an Addazio-style running back. He rushed for 844 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 2 back during Addazio’s last season with the Eagles in 2019. This year he has 318 rushing yards on 86 carries and four touchdowns.
“David’s a big back,” Adazio said. “He’s a 240-pound guy down there. He’s a big man. You saw that last week. He had a goal line run down there. That was a big time run. He’s a big dude.”
Bailey had a small role in the passing game early in the season, scoring two touchdowns on six catches during the first two games. Since the injury, he hasn’t had much of a chance to make an impact as a receiving option, netting only one reception for five yards last week.
“We tried to get him quite involved,” Addazio said. “We just hadn’t had him really in full strength for three weeks now. Last week, we were careful because the week before we were getting ready to play him and he tweaked it again trying to catch a ball behind him. He’s going to be fine this week. I’m quite confident. He probably was 80 percent last week but I think he’ll be 100% now.”
Despite being the road team, the Rams have a 50.5% chance of winning according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.