Numbers follow Manny Jones and his Colorado State teammates everywhere.
They are posted in the locker room, meeting rooms, sent to phones. They are the topic of group chats.
“You can’t run away from it,” Jones said.
That’s the point. The Rams (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West) don’t want their players running away from anything — just running faster.
In an effort to improve team speed, the Rams tapped into technology. Players were fitted with bands around their chest that monitored their heart, calculated their top speed in sprints as well as on the practice field and tabulated total distances they’d run in a practice or in conditioning. They also kept close tabs during weights sessions.
Then, they shared numbers everywhere. All the time.
“Clock doesn’t lie,” coach Mike Bobo said. “There’s nothing fabricated. It you’re running this or lifting this, this is where you are. What are you going to do to improve it?
“We’ve created healthy competition in that weight room and on the field.”
Colorado State had the nation’s No. 111 total defense last year and gave up 412 rushing yards in a loss at Air Force.
To fix this, Bobo set out to enhance team speed by developing players in his program and went on a search for additional speedsters. Defensive end Jalen Bates, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at 260 pounds. Andre Neal, a junior college transfer, brought 4.4-speed at cornerback. Linebacker Tron Folsom, a graduate transfer from Troy, was running faster than many of the team’s safeties over the summer.
“I don’t know if anybody’s done a better job of roster acquisition than they have by utilizing other conduits,” Air Force (7-2, 4-1) coach Troy Calhoun said.
Folsom and Bates rank fifth and sixth, respectively, on the team in tackles, while Neal has a pair of interceptions.
Offensively, the Rams have produced 16 pass plays of 40 or more yards, while the defense has given up just four.
“They can fly,” Calhoun said. “And they’re good size, too.”
Surely many factors have helped the Rams right the course of their season with three consecutive victories. Quarterback Patrick O’Brien, a Nebraska transfer who was once a top-10 rated high school recruit, has averaged 302.5 passing yards per game since entering the starting lineup in place of the injured Colin Hill. Receiver Warren Jackson leads the Mountain West with 121.7 receiving yards per game. And the schedule has softened, as the three wins — at New Mexico, at Fresno State and at UNLV — have come against teams that are 2-13 in the Mountain West.
That commitment to finding and developing speed also has surely played a role.
Bobo and defensive coordinator John Jancek, when asked by The Gazette during the offseason about changes that could most bolster their chances of stopping a three-game skid against Air Force, pointed to the improvements in team speed.
“When it’s put up in front of everybody, you’re trying to be that top guy, that top gun. It makes you want it,” said Jones, whose five tackles per game are an improvement upon his 3.2 from 2018. “It’s pretty cool how much technology has advanced, and how we can use that. At the end of the day, it’s taking those little things and using them to help us get better.”