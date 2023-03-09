LAS VEGAS — Niko Medved and Brian Dutcher shook hands and shared a laugh after a proposed departure from the Thomas and Mack Center.

The two coaches were locked in a two-point game at halftime and agreed that all their shouts and adjustments wouldn't decide the outcome, it would be the players. Isaiah Stevens was that player just a day ago with a game-winning shot over Fresno State and looked to be well on his way to being a catalyst once more in Colorado State's 64-61 loss to San Diego State on Thursday.

This time, the jumper rimmed in and out with four seconds left, and with it, so too did the Rams' chances of advancing in the Mountain West Tournament and upsetting its top seed.

"I don't know that we could've done anything differently," Medved said. "I was right behind (Isaiah's final shot) and I thought it was down. Today, it didn't go down. But he's made a lot of those in his career, and you live with the result."

John Tonje was the player Colorado State needed to start the game.

It was another start for Stevens that saw the guard swarmed and battered by the Aztec defense. Tonje scored 13 first-half points in his stead and led an 8-0 start for the underdogs.

Then Stevens found his rhythm.

The under-eight timeout quickly gave way to four consecutive scoring trips for Stevens. A pair of jumpers, one from deep and another from inside the arc sandwiched a pair of trips to the free throw line to balloon his scoring from two to 11.

"It's just reading the game when you play a good defense like San Diego State, sometimes pushing the issue isn't the way to go about that," Stevens said. "As a point guard, I've always felt that getting my teammates involved and getting them open looks will open things up for me.

"When I was able to get downhill and get some angles, I tried my best to take advantage of it."

The Aztecs had more players when it mattered. A brutal year of numerous injuries put the Rams at a disadvantage from the start, and yet they stuck with a team that largely goes 10 players deep.

Tonje and Stevens are the players in the spotlight now. Their 17 and 16 points, respectively, were just the appetizer.

Both have a chance to leave the program as seniors and forego their COVID-19-granted additional season.

It's a thought Medved is pushing aside. The mourning of the loss takes precedence over any roster-building qualms.

"They're day-one guys, and they believed in us and have been absolutely exemplary in the kind of culture we want," Medved said. "They're the ones that set the foundation and tone for our program.

"I don't want to think about tomorrow yet or what might be. We're going to stay here in this moment today and then we'll focus on tomorrow, tomorrow."