LAS VEGAS • A half-court shot from Wyoming's Tommi Olson at the first-quarter buzzer reeked of a bad omen for Colorado State.

McKenna Hofschild was off to a slower start than usual, and the Rams' hot shooting was based almost exclusively on jump shots, bucking the trend coach Ryun Williams wants to see of driving, driving, and driving a little more. In the end, the preview to the game's 65-56 ending — and the conclusion to the Rams' season — proved accurate.

The Mountain West Player of the Year looked into the eyes of a three-time All-Mountain West Defense standout in Quinn Weidemann and, for the first time this season, fell short of bypassing her.

In two previous matchups with the Cowgirls, Hofschild scored 25 and 16.

"I've been saying this since the beginning of the year: 'We have a kid in Quinn Weidemann that we can put on the best player on the other team,'" Wyoming coach Heather Ezell said. "There's a reason she's been on the all-defense team three (times). She has that ability and takes pride in it. She lives and dies on that defensive end."

In the first half, Weidemann held Hofschild to just two points on 1 for 4 from the field. The latter added 12 more in the second half when she upped the aggression but was still held back from her 20-point season average.

What's more, the Cowgirls held Hofschild to just three assists, in part because of one-on-one defense, and also because of their size advantage and help-side defense.

Hofschild placed the blame internally.

"They had a good defensive scheme, and I could've done a lot better. I'll take this one and learn from it," Hofschild said. "That's not acceptable. I need to be there for my team. And I will be."

A 3-pointer from Meghan Boyd cut the Cowgirls' lead to just six with four minutes left but, as it had all game, Wyoming quickly snapped back.

On the ensuing possession, two offensive rebounds led to a 3-pointer by Grace Ellis. The next Cowgirl possession, it was Weidemann driving to the hoop and drawing a foul.

"I think it's important when we get stops to go down and finish the play (on offense)," Destiny Thurman said. "It gives us momentum. We had a few back-to-back (possessions) that we didn't finish out, and if we did, this turnout would've been a lot different."

Thurman finished with a team-high 19 points. Outside of her and Hofschild's contributions, the Rams shot 8 for 29 and added just 23 points.

The Cowgirls will head to the Mountain West Championship on Wednesday with a chance to upend hosting UNLV for the crown.

WNIT a potential destination for CSU

Colorado State (20-11) will await its next assignment, with a spot in the 32-team WNIT being the best-case scenario.

“I hope so,” coach Ryun Williams said.

The Rams entered Tuesday’s 65-56 loss to Wyoming in the Mountain West semifinals ranked No. 87 in the NCAA’s Net rankings. That’s where the numbers game will begin. The NCAA Tournament field will include 68 teams, 32 of which will qualify with automatic bids from their conferences. The WNIT has dibs on the next 32.

The Rams made it into last year’s WNIT field with a 21-11 record.