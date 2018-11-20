Air Force (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) hosts Colorado State (3-8, 2-5) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on CBS Sports Network, KVOR AM 740
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Falcons will try to do their part
There is still a smidgen of hope for an Air Force bowl game. There are 78 total bowl slots. Of those, 72 have been claimed by bowl-eligible teams that have reached six victories. There are 21 teams with five victories that will play this weekend, including six in three games that will pit 5-6 teams. So, obviously three of those teams will join the 72. So, there are only three spots left that could be claimed by the 15 other five-win teams that will play this week. If those four spots aren’t filled, the next option would be a 5-7 team in order of Academic Progress Rate. If Air Force wins to reach 5-7, it could be first in line based on its APR score (which is tied with Vanderbilt, which is among those five-win teams trying to secure eligibility). It’s possible, but unlikely, that a scenario plays out in a way to give Air Force a chance at a bowl game (among the teams the Falcons need to win would be Navy at 5-6 Tulane and California at home against Colorado). The Falcons, in playing one of the earliest games of the week, won’t have a sense of how the scenario is playing out and will only be able to put themselves in position and hope.
Air defense for the Falcons
Wyoming threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns against Air Force. That was in the snow. And it was after the Cowboys had averaged 94 passing yards over their previous five games. So what should the Falcons expect from Colorado State, which is averaging 299 yards per game in the air? “They’re definitely going to try to throw it on us because we’ve shown spots of weakness there,” Air Force cornerback Dailen Sutton said. “So it’s going to be our job to really combat that.” Quarterback Colin Hill has started the past three games for the Rams, averaging 305 passing yards. Receiver Preston Williams ranks sixth in the nation with 1,097 receiving yards, is tied for fourth with 7.6 catches per game and is tied for fifth with 11 touchdown catches.
Maybe a little sentimentality?
It has never been in Troy Calhoun’s nature to play anyone other than the personnel he believes gives the team the best chance to win, but wouldn’t this be the perfect chance to give some different guys some opportunities since the outcome (likely) has no bowl implications and is the final game for a large senior class? Quarterback Arion Worthman, whose “heart, his class” were noted by Calhoun this week and hasn’t played since Sept. 29, tailback Malik Miller, who has yet to receive a carry this year, or receiver Jake Matkovich, who has just one catch this year, would all be candidates for at least a cameo appearance, as would several on the defensive side.
NUMBERS
0-2
Air Force’s all-time record on Thanksgiving. It lost at No. 5 Notre Dame 48-15 on Nov. 22, 1972, and 28-23 at San Diego State in 1996.
2-3
Air Force’s record in Thursday games during the regular season under coach Troy Calhoun, including losses in the past three. The Falcons haven’t played on a Thursday since 2013.
3
Games for Colorado State this year against Power Five programs (it went 1-2, defeating Arkansas and losing to Colorado and Florida). Air Force has played one Power Five opponent in the past three years (at Michigan in 2017).
7
Consecutive victories for Air Force over Colorado State at Falcon Stadium. The Rams haven’t won at the academy since 2002.
127
Colorado State’s national rank in pass efficiency defense (171.24).
QUOTABLE
“I think running the ball in a rivalry game is one of the hardest things to do. A rivalry incites physicality, and physicality is kind of what nullifies a running game.”
IZZY MATTHEWS, Colorado State running back, who ran for just 12 yards against Air Force last year in a 45-28 loss.