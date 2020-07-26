Kyle Freeland had an extra long time to anticipate this moment. More importantly, he had an extra long time to prepare for it.

Rockies’ former ace looked a lot like his former self Sunday, tossing six sharp innings in his first start of the season as Colorado topped Texas 5-2 to take the three-game road series.

It was Freeland’s first win since Aug. 4, 2019, as last season was essentially a long tailspin that left him 3-11 with a 6.73 ERA and thrust him into a long offseason scheming ways to regain the 2018 form that had the Denver native 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA.

“I was happy to see that the work I put in this past offseason and throughout this hiatus is paying off,” Freeland said. “Very happy to see that.”

The work involved expanding his arsenal of pitches, which he displayed Sunday. He utilized the time between the first and second spring training to specifically work on adding deception to his delivery without sacrificing velocity. And he concentrated on developing feel for his change-up so he could throw it with confidence.

This was in contrast to last year, when he said he would stick with just two pitches in some games and frustrate himself trying to execute them perfectly. That failed miserably, as he went 1-8 with a 7.63 ERA over his final 17 starts. With a full array of options added for his first start of 2020 he was able to change speeds and looks and keep hitters off-balance without being perfect. The results were six innings, four hits, two runs, five strikeouts and three walks.

“You can kind of tell, he’s got that bulldog about him back, that confidence,” said shortstop Trevor Story, who homered twice supporting Freeland. “Facing him in Spring 2.0 was uncomfortable, he chewed me up a couple times. I knew he had it then and I knew he was going to bring that today. It’s exciting to see that, because we all knew how good he was in ’18 and I think that’s more so the pitcher that he is.”

If nothing else, the Rockies’ first season showed they don’t necessarily need Freeland to be the ace that he was as a 25-year-old who finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting. With German Marquez and Jon Gray looking capable of filling that role, they could get by with Freeland simply being effective. He was that and more.

He faced the minimum in four of his six innings and retired the final eight batters he faced.

“I told him after the game I was extremely proud of the — I don’t want to say drastic adjustments — but he’s using four pitches and has confidence in all four,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “I think that is a great testament to Kyle’s adjustment from '19 to where we are this year.”

Black’s starters have emerged from a short Spring Training 2.0 — basically a few weeks of work at Coors Field — pitching effectively. Marquez, Gray and Freeland combined to give up four earned runs in 16 1/3 innings (1.44 ERA) with 14 strikeouts and nine walks in Texas.

“We know what we have to do,” Freeland said. “We knew that once we got the call that spring training was going to start up we knew that it was going to be very fast, we had to keep our arms conditioned and our bodies conditioned to know that when Game 1 starts, we’re ready to eat a large chunk of innings for our team to help us win.”

The bullpen has been just as good, giving up one run in 9 2/3 innings. On Sunday it was Yency Almonte going two scoreless innings and Wade Davis cruising through a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save in as many days.

Rangers starter Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, left with shoulder tightness after one inning. Texas used six relievers and the Rockies scored off three of them, including three runs in the fourth as Story hit his first home run — an opposite-field shot that was the first for an opposing player in the new stadium — and Ryan McMahon added a sacrifice fly.

Story’s second home run came with a 423-foot blast in the sixth and Daniel Murphy’s double in the ninth set up a Tony Walters’ RBI single.

The Rockies (2-1) have an off day Monday, then face Oakland in a two-game road series before coming home Friday.

“I think right now we know that we need to get business done immediately,” Story said. “I don’t think anybody in this clubhouse thinks any differently. We know what we’ve got to do, we know what we want to accomplish in this 60-game sprint, and we’re off to a good start.”