Significant amounts of iron will be pumped in Colorado Springs next year.
USA Weightlifting announced Thursday that Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College will host the 2023 USA Weightlifting National Championships Week.
It will be the first time the city – home to USA Weightlifting’s headquarters – hosts the event that will include youth-level competition followed by juniors, U25 and senior/open event from June 24 to July 2, 2023.
“We are thrilled to finally welcome the country’s strongest athletes to our backyard,” said Pedro Meloni, USA Weightlifting’s director of events and sponsorship, in a statement. “Between the city’s love for Olympic sports and its natural beauty, this national championships will be one for the books.”
The 2022 nationals were held this summer in Las Vegas, with 1,700 athletes ranging in age from 6 to 44 combining to break 28 American records.
“The USA Weightlifting National Championships Week is an incredible event to have in Olympic City USA,” said Megan Leatham, CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. “The passion of this community for sports and the National Governing Bodies, along with the foundation created by the City for Champions project, will make Colorado Springs the perfect home for this world-class event.”