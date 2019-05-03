Any wave of change resulting from the Colorado Rapids’ midweek coaching switch failed to reach Colorado Springs by Friday, if the Switchbacks’ final training session ahead of Saturday’s return to Weidner Field was any indication.
The late-morning practice featured almost all the Switchbacks usuals, including Rapids loanees Matt Hundley and Sam Raben and development academy goalie Abraham Rodriguez as part of a first-year affiliation agreement, during a seemingly standard tuneup. Saeed Robinson and Cesar Romero were the expected exceptions, both injured and unavailable for Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff against El Paso Locomotive.
The Switchbacks finished up by ironing out details of how they want to press the United Soccer League Championship newcomers during their first trip to Colorado. Afterward, a handful of players set up a wall of dummies and practiced free kicks — Alex Molano converting on at least one spectacular attempt — until assistant coach Wolde Harris prodded the players off the field with the grounds crew waiting to do its job.
“It was a regular week of preparation. We haven’t had any impact or effect from that,” midfielder Rony Argueta answered when asked if he noticed any change after the Rapids replaced coach Anthony Hudson with Conor Casey, who’s working in an interim role, Wednesday.
While Friday marks Casey’s first game in charge, It was business as usual for Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh, who used a complement of practice players including Seattle Sounders draft pick and soon-to-be Air Force Academy graduate Tucker Bone, to make up for a shortage of healthy bodies. The Colorado Springs coach couldn’t count on Rapids reinforcements returning after Andre Shinyashiki and Clint Irwin were featured in a loss to Tulsa last week, but he also couldn’t rule them out. As much was obvious when Rodriguez asked what he should plan for Saturday and his answer was mostly “wait and see.”
That all would be figured out after the Rapids' contest Friday.
“Things change daily. We’ve got to just prepare the guys that are here, and I’m happy with that because these guys, they put a great effort in every day, but I just can’t rely on the (Rapids) right now,” Trittschuh said.
“They’ve got to do their thing. I’ve got to just do my thing here.”
There’s plenty on each coach’s plate at the moment. The Rapids made the change after a historically bad 0-7-2 start. The Switchbacks, winless in their last five, enter the weekend 17th in the 18-team Western Conference, though their situation appears more salvageable, sitting just four points out of a spot in the playoff picture.
“We gotta stay with the pack a little bit,” Trittschuh said. “Two wins gets us right back in there, but we’ve got to start with our home game, because obviously, the last two home games the results haven’t been there. We gotta show up and play. I thought we prepared well this last week.”
El Paso enters 15th in the conference but owns a 2-1-1 record in its last four.
The Switchbacks had nearly 10 days to prepare, getting a couple of days of mental and physical rest, and concluded preparations for Saturday’s match with a pretty typical practice Friday.
“It was a good time off, time to reflect and see what’s working, see what’s not working,” Argueta said.