Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is going to a new face to transition the team into its new home.
Alan Koch, the 2018 United Soccer League Coach of the Year, was announced as the second permanent coach in club history Monday afternoon. Interim coach Wolde Harris will stay on to coach the final two home games before Koch takes control for the final two road matches of 2019.
“I am excited to join the Switchbacks and be a part of a very special project. There is a lot of assessing and evaluating that needs to happen in the short term as we begin to put in place the plan for the 2020 season,” Koch said in a team release. “I am also thrilled to be part of the next phase of the club as we prepare to move into the new downtown stadium in 2021. We will work incredibly hard to achieve the goal of getting the club back into the playoffs.”
Koch is no stranger to transition. After leading FC Cincinnati to the top of the USL Eastern Conference table and the second round of the playoffs, the club jumped up to Major League Soccer in 2019.
After just 11 games, and a 2-7-2 record, in the top flight of professional soccer in the United States, Koch, a South African, was fired by Cincinnati. The club sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference through 32 matches with a 6-22-4 record.
Koch will come to Colorado in hopes a turnaround more reminiscent of his time in Vancouver. In his first year coaching Whitecaps 2, he rebuilt the squad from a team that finished second from bottom in the conference — where the Switchbacks, recently eliminated from playoff contention, sit at the moment — and led Vancouver not only to the playoffs, but the Western Conference final.
“We selected Alan because not only is he an amazing coach with USL Coach of the Year credentials, but he’s excited to paint Colorado Springs black and blue as we crescendo into the most important outdoor sports project in the history of Colorado Springs,” Switchbacks President Nick Ragain said in the release, referring to the club’s downtown stadium slotted to open in 2021.
Ragain also thanked Harris for his dedication throughout the club’s first five seasons. The interim coach will transition back to an assistant role for the remainder of the season.
“I am very thankful to Wolde for serving as our interim head coach,” Ragain said in the release. “He is a true professional and gave this team every ounce of energy he had.”