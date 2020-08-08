A new formation failed to produce the desired result for Switchbacks FC in a 4-2 loss at El Paso Locomotive on Saturday night.
The Switchbacks started a five-man defensive unit for the first time. Everardo Rubio slid into the back four that started last week: Joan Cervos, Arturo Diz Pe, Kris Reaves and Jordan Burt.
The Locomotive got an early goal when Reaves was whistled for a foul just outside the penalty area and Dylan Mares curled the ensuing free kick around the Switchbacks’ wall and into goal in the 15th minute. Roughly five minutes later, Josue Aaron Gomez took advantage when Reaves failed to clear the ball and buried his shot from the top of the box. El Paso took a 2-0 lead at halftime, while the Switchbacks failed to register a shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes.
The Switchbacks started the second half with three in the back. Diz Pe, Rubio and midfielder Aidan Daniels were replaced by Austin Dewing, Uvaldo Luna and Rony Argueta at halftime, giving Colorado Springs an extra body in the midfield.
Luna would score his first two goals with Switchbacks FC in the second half. While the final 45 minutes were better for Switchbacks FC, El Paso opened up a 4-0 lead before Colorado Springs could register its first shot on goal.
Chapa Herrera tallied his first and second professional goals two minutes apart, giving the hosts a heavy advantage after 68 minutes.
The Switchbacks registered their first shot on goal in the 70th minute but waited until the 82nd for a goal. Luna was the first player to a loose ball in the box, took a touch toward goal and fired a left-footed shot low to the far post.
In the first minute of stoppage time, Luna scored with his right foot, turning on the ball and ripping a shot past Logan Ketterer. The Switchbacks appeared to create some drama a minute later when Dewing tapped a ball into goal, but Jordan Burt was ruled to be offside in the buildup.
Despite waiting more than an hour for the first shot on goal, Switchbacks FC finished with a 12-8 advantage in shots, while the Locomotive owned a 6-5 edge in shots on target. Colorado Springs owned 52.8% of the possession, according to the El Paso broadcast.
Neither Abdul Rwatubyaye nor Will Vint traveled with the team to El Paso after being held out of last week’s match and this week’s practices.
The Switchbacks are scheduled to be back in action next Saturday, hosting New Mexico United for a 3 p.m. start that was originally scheduled in Albuquerque. It will kick off a six-game home stand in Colorado Springs with Colorado Springs needing to pick up points to get into a playoff position.