Hadji Barry has been in town for just a few months, but he is already the toast of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Nation.
On Wednesday, the organization made a long-term commitment with the 28-year-old Guinean striker by signing him to an extension that runs through the 2023 season.
“It means a lot,” Barry said. “The past few years I've been bouncing around a couple of teams and I feel like I'm in the part of my career where I want to be stable somewhere and look forward to building a legacy where at the end of my career I can look back and see I did something for a club.”
Barry’s first season in Switchbacks colors couldn’t be any better as he leads all of the United Soccer League Championship in goals with 11 in 10 games. He has scored at least once in eight matches.
He also has three assists and is leading the Golden Boot race to be named the league’s top scorer.
“Selfishly, I am so happy that I will have the opportunity to continue to work with Hadji for the next few years,” Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke said. “He is a model professional and a fantastic example for all of his younger teammates.
“This is a big day for our fans and our franchise to be gaining the commitment of a player of Hadji's stature to lead this city forward.”
Barry was recently named the USL Championship player of week 10. Twice this season he has been named to the team of the week (weeks 4 and 9).
“Hadji is a class individual who has been instrumental in revitalizing our on-field product,” Switchbacks general manager Brian Crookham said. “Securing high-value players for the long term gives us the ability to ensure the club is capable of competing year in and year out.”
The mention of Barry’s name when Switchbacks public address announcer Shawn Patrick gives the starting lineups before games draws the loudest applause. Barry has made it a habit to thank fans after each home game for their support by shaking hands and giving high-fives.
“I want to thank coach Burke, Brian and the Switchbacks for believing in me and giving me this extension,” Barry said. “I'm looking forward to the next couple of years in Colorado Springs.”
Switchbacks faithful will have to wait for the team’s July 17 home game against San Antonio FC to show their appreciation for Barry in person. The noon game will be nationally televised on ESPN 2.
The Switchbacks return to action Friday in Albuquerque for a game against New Mexico United.