Switchbacks FC’s squad of downtown debutants is starting to take shape.
The Colorado Springs-based United Soccer League Championship club started announcing its roster for the 2021 season, the first to be played at the club’s downtown Weidner Field, on Monday.
As of Wednesday, the Switchbacks are welcoming back two midfielders, Rony Argueta and Andre Lewis, and goalkeeper Sean Melvin from the team that went 2-7-7 over the makeshift 2020 season.
Argueta, entering his sixth season with the club, was the first player announced and has become a staple in the Switchbacks midfield.
"Rony is a club stalwart and continues to inspire the players around him on and off the pitch. I was incredibly impressed by his growth over the course of this last season," Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said in a team release. "He is a vital cog in how we want to play in and out of possession. As the club evolves, moving forward into a new stadium, it will be great to see him continue to impress."
Argueta and Lewis frequently partnered in the midfield last season, and Koch appears to have big plans for Lewis’ second season in Colorado Springs.
"Andre had a very good season for us in 2020 before injury prevented him from playing in the last few matches. Thankfully he has had surgery already to repair his shoulder and is well on the road to recovery for the next season," Koch said in Tuesday’s release. "A positive preseason will allow him to be ready to make a major difference for the team in 2021. Hopefully we can continue to push Andre's performance levels up so that he can play for Jamaica at next year's Gold Cup."
On Wednesday, Melvin was announced as one of the goalkeepers on the 2021 roster. In the two years since the Switchbacks entered into an affiliation agreement with Colorado Rapids, the Switchbacks have signed one goalkeeper in the preseason and used one on loan from the Major League Soccer club. Last year, Melvin recorded shutouts in two of his 11 appearances.
"I'm really happy to be back in the Springs for another year, working with such great coaches, teammates, and fans," Melvin said. "I'm really excited to see what we can achieve and to move into the new stadium."
Additional announcements can be expected in the coming days and weeks, but for now the 2021 squad stands at three.
“Big thanks to Switchbacks FC for giving me another opportunity to inspire, support and entertain our Colorado Springs community through the beautiful game," Argueta said. "I'd like to continue to learn from my teammates and coaches and grow as a footballer and person. Collectively, I'd like for us to come together, create a healthy culture, and win."
"I'm excited and happy to be back with the Switchbacks, a team that challenges and inspires me to be the best midfielder I can be," Lewis said. "(The) 2020 (season) was a learning and tough experience for us as a team and I believe that together we can do so much. Thank you for having me back Switchbacks. I hope 2021 can be an amazing year."