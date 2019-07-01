Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.