Switchbacks FC split with the only coach the club has ever known Monday.
Steve Trittschuh was relieved of coaching duties Monday following Saturday’s 5-0 loss at Austin Bold. Wolde Harris, an assistant during Trittschuh’s time, was promoted to head coach on an interim basis.
"The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC would like to thank Steve Trittschuh for all that he's contributed to the organization over the past four and a half years and what he's done for Colorado soccer. The organization is relieving Trittschuh of his head coaching responsibilities of the Switchbacks effective immediately and name Wolde Harris as interim head coach," said Switchbacks president, Nick Ragain, in a club release. "The search for a new head coach has already begun. The Switchbacks remain focused on making soccer the preeminent sport in southern Colorado."
The move comes with the Switchbacks sitting 17th in the 18-team United Soccer League Championship Western Conference with a 4-11-2 record. The club carries a three-game losing streak heading into Thursday’s match against Orange County.
In an unrelated move, the club also announced Monday it has parted ways with midfielder Alex Molano, who struggled to find regular playing time under Trittschuh.