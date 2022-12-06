The Switchbacks have signed midfielder Drew Skundrich formerly of Major League Soccer Side D.C. United, the club announced Monday.

Skundrich played 19 games and started in nine for United a season ago. He recorded two assists and had a passing accuracy of 82.5%.

The midfielder spent the past two seasons with D.C. United and before that in 2020, he was with USL Championship team Sacramento Republic FC. Skundrich joins a Colorado Springs club that currently has Jairo Henriquez and Zach Zandi listed as midfielders.

The Switchbacks have already confirmed that 2022 midfielders Cam Lindley, Issa Rayyan and Beverly Makangila will not be returning to the club next season.

“(Skundrich) is a fantastic signing for us. He will allow us to grow again as a club this year and his work ethic, ground coverage and IQ are second to none at this level,” Switchbacks head coach and general manager Brendan Burke said in a release. "Our whole staff and locker room are looking forward to working with him again."