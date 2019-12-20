Hiroki Kurimoto won’t have to try out this year.
A year after making Fresno FC’s roster through an open tryout, Switchbacks FC announced the signing Friday of the Japanese midfielder to the 2020 team. Kurimoto made 29 appearances in 2019, scoring a goal and playing all 90 minutes of Fresno’s playoff match. He comes to Colorado Springs after Fresno announced it would not field a team in 2020 as the club explores relocation.
"I'm very excited to be a part of the Switchbacks in 2020," Kurimoto said. "I'll give my all to the club and the supporters. I'm looking forward to meeting everyone."
The 2019 season was Kurimoto’s first in the states after playing in Japan’s lower leagues, twice earning MVP honors.
"Hiroki is joining us after a very good season with Fresno," Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said. "He is a player that quite simply makes everyone around him better. An absolute gem of a person he will embody the character of our team, and will also help us in and out of possession. I am very excited to welcome him to our club and look forward to setting him up for further success."
Kurimoto is the third midfielder listed on the Switchbacks' 2020 roster, joining Rony Argueta and Mamadi Camara.