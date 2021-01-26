Switchbacks FC traded two players who had big impacts on the 2020 team before signing a player expected to elevate the 2021 squad Tuesday.
The club announced Tuesday morning that midfielders Aidan Daniels and Hiroki Kurimoto were sent to OKC Energy FC for an international roster spot and an undisclosed transfer fee.
Roughly an hour later, the Colorado Springs club announced one of those international slots would be used on forward/midfielder Hadji Barry, an established goal-scorer across multiple stops in the United Soccer League.
"Hadji has had multiple breakout seasons in USL and we wanted a veteran presence on our front line for the 2021 season," Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke said in the release announcing Barry’s signing. "Hadji's work rate is exemplary for our younger players and he adds another dynamic attacking threat to the group. His mindset is contagious and he will add a great deal of value to this team in a number of ways."
Barry was a second-team all-USL selection after scoring 17 goals and adding five assists for Sporting Kansas City II. After that season, he made an appearance with Guinea’s national team. He spent 2019 with Ottawa and 2020 with North Carolina where he scored seven goals and registered two assists, while playing for former United States men’s team coach Dave Sarachan.
"I am grateful and excited for this opportunity to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks organization," Barry, the 13th overall selection in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft said. "I am looking forward to playing in the new stadium in front of our fans and I can't wait to get to work and help make 2021 a successful year."
With Barry’s addition and the subtraction of Daniels and Kurimoto, the Switchbacks have 14 players on the 2021 roster. Kurimoto, the 2020 captain played a team-high 1,440 minutes last season.
"Hiroki was a very consistent performer for us in 2020 and a pleasure to work with every day,” general manager Brian Crookham said. “We believe that we have reached a deal that benefits both clubs and provides a good opportunity for both players to continue in USL. We wish them the best in Oklahoma City."
Daniels scored a couple of great goals against New Mexico United and finished third on the team in minutes played after starting all 16 matches.
“We would like to thank Aidan for his service to the club, he is a player with a bright future in the game and we wish him every success along the way,” Burke said. “Our focus is shaping the roster in a way that allows us to move the club forward competitively in order to match the momentum and expectation that our move to Weidner Field will bring in 2021."