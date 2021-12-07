The Colorado Springs Switchbacks signed goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell, pending USL Championship and United States Soccer Federation approval, the club announced Tuesday.
Caldwell finished the 2021 season in second place for saves in the USL Championship. He was tied for third in clean sheets (shutouts) and a finalist in the running for 2021 goalkeeper of the year.
"Jeff is the first building block of the spine of what I intend to be a highly competitive roster in the West," Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said in a news release Tuesday. "He is young and talented but also experienced at this level and a leader and I’m sure that he will be embraced by his teammates, our staff and our big growing fan base."
Caldwell was the 19th overall pick in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft and was signed by New York City FC. Since then, Caldwell was on loan to Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship in 2019, then joined the MLS club New England Revolution in 2020. Caldwell spent most of 2021 with the USL Championship club Hartford Athletic.
"I am very pleased to be joining a talented group and exciting project here in Colorado Springs," Caldwell said in the release. "As an opposition player I tasted the atmosphere the fans bring to Weidner field and I cannot think of a better venue to now call home."