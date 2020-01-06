Switchbacks FC added another new face and learned when the club’s new additions could make their debut Monday.
The Switchbacks will start their 2020 campaign at Oklahoma City on March 6 and will play their first home game a week later against San Antonio. Sean Melvin could be between the posts to start the season, as he was the club’s first announced signing at goalkeeper.
Melvin joins Colorado Springs after spending the last two seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer. The 25-year-old from Victoria, British Columbia, previously played for the Whitecaps’ United Soccer League side, twice making the league’s team of the week, played collegiately at North Carolina-Wilmington and has one appearance with Canada’s national team to his name.
"I'm super excited to be joining the Colorado Springs Switchbacks for the 2020 season," Melvin said in the team release. "I appreciate the club bringing me in and I am looking forward to working with Alan Koch, the staff, and the rest of the club. I'll work hard to help the team achieve a successful season for the fans and the city."
The 6-foot-4 Melvin played for Koch, the first-year Switchbacks coach, in 2016 with Whitecaps 2 before the coach left for FC Cincinnati.
"Sean is an excellent goalkeeper who has the required frame and physical attributes to be a successful professional goalkeeper," Koch said. "He has had an excellent grounding in the position from his time with Vancouver, and now needs the opportunity to compete for playing time to allow his career to progress. He's a fantastic person and I look forward to working with him again."
The Switchbacks finished 2019 with three goalkeepers on the roster. Steward Ceus was on a USL contract with the club, while teenager Abraham Rodriguez signed his first professional contract with the club midway through the season. The Switchbacks also received help from an affiliation agreement with Colorado Rapids, which provided Andre Rawls and Clint Irwin at different points in 2019.