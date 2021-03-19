Brendan Burke’s backline got considerably bigger Friday.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks announced the signing of 6-foot-6 defender Lamar Batista on Friday.
The 23-year-old as of March 7 comes to Colorado Springs with 45 appearances in the United Soccer League Championship to his name and another 23 in USL League One. He signed with Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC in 2019 and spent the season on loan with Phoenix Rising and FC Tucson. He previously appeared with Portland Timbers’ first team in a U.S. Open Cup match.
"Lamar has all of the tools to play at a higher level and he's already been in some big environments at a young age," Burke, the Switchbacks’ first-year coach said in a team release. "We are really excited to have the opportunity to work with him and bring out his best moments on a consistent basis. He's got a great personality and has already been a good addition to our environment in a few short weeks."
Batista was born in Oklahoma City, played collegiately at UC Santa Barbara and got his professional start with Portland’s reserves in 2017 and 2018. He spent last season with North Texas SC in 2020 before joining the Switchbacks.
"I am grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow as a player and a person here in Colorado Springs," Batista said. "I'm looking forward to an incredible year with my new family."