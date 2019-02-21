The Switchbacks added another defender with Major League Soccer experience Thursday, the same day the club won its preseason tournament.
A 2-2 draw with host Real Monarchs, helped the Switchbacks win the Wasatch Winter Cup after Monday’s 4-1 win over Reno 1868.
Rony Argueta opened the scoring in the 17th minute with an assist by Shane Malcolm to see the Switchbacks and Real Monarchs play to a 1-1 tie at the half. The Switchbacks took the lead a second time early in the second half when Mike Seth buried a rebound only to see the Monarchs equalize again.
Seth, who returned to Colorado Springs this offseason after a couple of years away, scored in both contests against United Soccer League clubs.
A couple of hours after the club continued an unbeaten preseason slate, the club announced the signing of Kris Reaves. Like fellow recent arrival Ish Jome (Minnesota United), Reaves comes to Colorado with some MLS experience.
A former member of the FC Dallas academy, Reaves, a center back, played at Wake Forest and University of Portland before making a handful of appearances with Dallas’ MLS club.
Reaves was pictured in the starting XI in the club’s match against Reno.
“We have been looking for an experienced and quality center back and Kris has filled that,” Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh said in a release. “He is a strong, good 1v1 defender and distributes well. He fits in perfectly with our team.”
The signing gives the club 13 players on USL contracts.
The club expected to sign 14 players to contracts with the rest of the roster filled by loanees from the Colorado Rapids per the first-year affiliation agreement. Sam Raben, another former Demon Deacons defender, is the only Rapids player with the Switchbacks as of Thursday.