Coach Alan Koch went back to his college days to sign the first new addition to the Switchbacks' 2020 roster.
Mamadi Camara, announced by the club Tuesday, is a 6-foot-3 midfielder/forward from Canada's Simon Fraser University. Koch earned a degree from SFU and coached the NCAA Division II program's soccer team until resigning to take over Vancouver Whitecaps 2.
Camara was drafted by San Jose Earthquakes in the second round of the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft but did not make an MLS appearance.
"Mamadi had a fantastic college career and was deservedly drafted high last year in MLS," Koch said in a team release. "Unfortunately, things did not work out for him to be signed by the Earthquakes, but this has provided us with the opportunity to bring in a supreme athlete with excellent technical ability that is hungry to impress. I look forward to seeing how Mamadi adjusts to the professional game and am excited about welcoming him to Colorado Springs."
Mamadi was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year after finishing his final collegiate season with nine goals and a league-best 13 assists.
"I am very grateful to be a part of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks organization. I am excited to begin this journey and help the team achieve a successful season," Camara said in the release. "I want to thank Alan Koch and the entire organization for this amazing opportunity!"
Camara joins returning players Austin Dewing, Kris Reaves and Rony Argueta on the 2020 roster.